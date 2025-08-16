Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Real Betis star Nobel Mendy’s move to Scottish giants Rangers is now off, as the clubs ‘failed’ to reach an agreement for the 20-year-old defender.

The Gers are under Russell Martin’s leadership in the new campaign and the squad have a new look to them.

The ex-Southampton boss majorly raided his known territory, the English transfer market, as the majority of their new players have arrived from there.

Martin’s side have not had the best of starts in the Scottish Premiership, as two of their first games have been draws, which sees them sitting sixth in the league table.

La Liga club Real Betis’ defender Mendy has been one of their top targets in recent weeks and they even talked with him to let him know the importance he will get at the club.

The pace of the negotiations were going well between the clubs for the Senegalese and it looked like he would join Rangers.

A few days ago, it was suggested that he was set to go through his medical tests in Barcelona before his move to Ibrox.

Player From Fee Tore Andre Flo Chelsea £12m Ryan Kent Liverpool £6.5m Michael Ball Everton £6.5m Danilo Feyenoord £6m Mikel Arteta Barcelona £5.8m Rangers’s top 5 record transfers

However, now, according to French journalist Sebastien Denis, a deal for the young defender has fallen through.

It has been suggested that the Gers and Los Verdiblancos ‘failed to reach an agreement’.

It is unclear how far apart the two clubs were in the details of the deal, but the move being called off suggests they could not bridge the gap.

Mendy was also wanted by Spanish side Rayo Vallecano, but picked Rangers ahead of them.

Now Rayo Vallecano could well return to the hunt for the defender in the days ahead.

For Rangers, missing out on a deal they did so much work on is a big blow and it remains to be seen if they make any attempt to bring it back to life.