Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers pulled out of a deal to sign Nobel Mendy from Real Betis because they ‘were not fully convinced’ about the results of his medical.

The Gers were closing in on adding the centre-back to their squad after doing a deal with Betis and booking him in for a medical in Barcelona.

Mendy picked Rangers ahead of Rayo Vallecano, who have since signed another centre-back and are no longer an option for the Betis man.

Then it emerged on Saturday that Mendy’s move to Ibrox had fallen apart, with it suggested that was down to that the two clubs failed to reach an agreement.

However, a further twist has now surfaced, with a different explanation over why Mendy is not joining Rangers.

According to Spanish journalist Gonzalo Tortosa, Rangers ‘were not fully convinced’ about signing Mendy after his medical.

It is unclear what Rangers saw in the medical that they did not like, but it appears to have been serious enough for the Scottish giants to pull the plug.

Centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez Nasser Djiga John Souttar Ben Davies Clinton Nsiala Leon King Rangers centre-backs

Mendy will now return to Betis and what the future holds for the centre-back is unclear, with the Spanish side having been open to his exit.

Rangers could now switch to another centre-back option as they look to beef up Russell Martin’s options in defence.

The Gers started with a centre-back pairing of Nasser Djiga and Emmanuel Fernandez, both Martin signings this summer, at home against Alloa Athletic in the Scottish League Cup on Saturday.

Both clocked the full 90 minutes as Rangers conceded twice on their way to beating Alloa 4-2.

Next up for Rangers is a Champions League qualifier at home against Belgian giants Club Brugge as they try to progress to the league phase of the competition.