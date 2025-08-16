Warren Little/Getty Images

West Ham United have made an ‘important enquiry’ about RB Leipzig winger Eljif Elmas and ‘there is a queue’ developing for his signature towards the end of the transfer window.

The Hammers have bolstered at the back with Mads Hermansen arriving between the sticks, while Graham Potter also landed left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf.

They managed to agree a deal with free agent striker Callum Wilson in a one-year deal and are in the market for other targets.

They tried for Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic, but were knocked back, and are now showing interest in another winger.

Germany is where West Ham have been looking as they try to deliver for Potter before the end of the window.

Now, according to Italian journalist Marco Conterio, West Ham have made an ‘important enquiry’ about RB Leipzig winger Elmas.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Torino, after having joined RB Leipzig from Napoli, and is wanted back in Italy again.

Club Years Rabotnicki 2015-2017 Fenerbahce 2017-2019 Napoli 2019-2024 RB Leipzig 2024- Torino (loan) 2025 Eljif Elmas’ career history

‘There is a queue’ now forming for Elmas, with Napoli looking at re-signing him and Torino would like him back following his loan.

Elmas spent five seasons with Napoli before he left them in 2024 to join RB Leipzig, but his move to the German outfit did not go as he intended, and he could leave.

On his return to Serie A at Torino, the winger scored four goals in 13 appearances.

Elmas is in demand as a lucrative offer from Besiktas came in the ongoing window, which the player rejected.

Besiktas were willing to pay him €5m per year to Elmas, but the winger wants to either return to Serie A or try a new adventure in the Premier League.