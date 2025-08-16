Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have ‘confidence a deal is close’ to land Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze.

Spurs are keen to strengthen their options going forward before the transfer window closes and have been trying to sign Savinho from Manchester City.

Despite Manchester City so far resisting bids from Spurs, Savinho’s agents are travelling to England next week to try to unlock the deal.

Eze is another deal that Spurs are working on and the player is pushing Crystal Palace to allow him to make the move.

Now, according to journalist Alex Crook, Tottenham have ‘confidence a deal is close’ and they are looking at a £60m package, with the player’s £68m release clause having expired.

Palace are currently considering whether Eze should be involved in Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea.

Losing Eze would be a huge blow for Crystal Palace, especially as they could also lose defender Marc Guehi before the transfer window closes.

Club Years QPR 2016-2020 Wycombe Wanderers (loan) 2017-2018 Crystal Palace 2020- Eberechi Eze’s career history

Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is also drawing attention, with Newcastle United considering him to be a possible replacement for Alexander Isak.

Spurs sent out a statement of intent in their Premier League opener against Burnley on Saturday, crushing the Clarets 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Richarlison helped himself to a brace in the game, while Brennan Johnson also found the back of the net.

Coming hot on the heels of pushing Paris Saint-Germain all the way in the UEFA Super Cup final, that is likely to make Spurs even more appealing to Eze.

Now all eyes are on whether Spurs will be able to find an agreement with Crystal Palace for Eze, who would be playing in the Champions League this season if he manages to make the switch to north London.