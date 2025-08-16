Michael Regan/Getty Images

If Newcastle United do want to sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool this summer then they face needing to negotiate a deal soon as the Reds ‘won’t wait forever’.

The Magpies paid a healthy £63m to La Liga club Real Sociedad to snap up Isak and he has been a massive hit for them since.

The 25-year-old Sweden international scored 27 goals and provided six assists in 42 all-competition games last season, which attracted high-profile interest this summer.

Liverpool want to sign Isak and he wants to be allowed to make the move to Anfield too.

Newcastle rejected a massive £110m bid by the Premier League giants and Richard Keys has suggested there is another bid coming of £80m plus £60m.

The Magpies have resisted selling, but if they are to have a rethink it must come soon as Liverpool ‘won’t wait forever’, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieiri.

It has been suggested that Liverpool have set a deadline for the Swede which is next week, and beyond that, they will move on from him.

Attacker Age Cody Gakpo 26 Mohamed Salah 33 Federico Chiesa 27 Hugo Ekitike 23 Ben Doak 19 Liverpool’s attacking options

Liverpool have offloaded the likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, with Ben Doak in talks with Bournemouth over a move away, and there is a clear demand for more attackers at Anfield.

Newcastle started without a natural striker in their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday as Anthony Elanga, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon led the attack.

They are trying to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford and will also likely want another striker if they are to sanction an exit for Isak.

Newcastle offered Callum Wilson fresh terms to stay, but he decided to leave when his contract expired and joined West Ham United on a free transfer.