Julian Finney/Getty Images

Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard is amongst the options being considered by a club in the Saudi Pro League.

Edouard had a disastrous loan spell away from Selhurst Park at Leicester City last season where he barely played and the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League.

The striker is now widely expected to be sold by Crystal Palace before the transfer window closes this summer and was linked with a move to Spanish side Girona.

In recent days, French side Nice have been holding talks about landing the former Paris Saint-Germain man.

Now Edouard could well have an option in Saudi Arabia in the shape of Pro League side Al-Fayha.

According to Egyptian journalist Ahmed Ragab, Edouard ‘is among Al-Fayha’s options’.

Al-Fayha are keen to boost their firepower before the Saudi transfer window closes after struggling to score goals last term.

Competition Finish Saudi Pro League 13th King’s Cup Quarter-final Al Fayah last season

They finished just three points clear of the drop zone in the Saudi Pro League and scored just 27 goals in their 34 league games; it was the lowest total in the league and something they urgently want to improve.

Portuguese Pedro Emanuel is currently at the helm of the Saudi side.

Al-Fayha are thin on the ground when it comes to notable foreign stars, but they do have former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling on the books.

Smalling joined the Saudi side on a two-year deal from Roma last summer.

Edouard, 27, could be tempted by the prospect of a lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia, though a move may raise some eyebrows given he is close to his peak age.