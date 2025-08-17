Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County need to double their offer for midfielder Lewis Travis if they are to be able to get a deal over the line, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

John Eustace is looking to bolster his engine room area before the transfer window closes and is keen to raid his former club in Blackburn Rovers.

Travis, 27, is the man that Eustace would like to take to Pride Park, but there is significant work to do on a deal.

The Rams have offered £1.5m for Travis so far, but will need to ‘double’ that sum if they are to tempt Blackburn into cashing in.

Blackburn will have to pay a portion of any money from a sale to Travis’ former club Liverpool.

The midfielder made 38 appearances for Blackburn in the Championship last season, wearing the captain’s armband along the way.

He has been keen to move on from Blackburn this summer and Rovers turning down Derby’s £1.5m bid was the spark for him to ask for a move away.

Club Years Liverpool Youth Blackburn Rovers 2017- Ipswich Town (loan) 2024 Lewis Travis’ career history

Travis is into the final year of his Blackburn contract and the club are under pressure to sell him or run the risk that he walks away as a free agent next summer.

Blackburn boss Valerien Ismael has admitted Travis wants to go, but the club are determined that Derby will need to up their offer if the move is to happen.

The Rams will also likely need to be wary of another club looking to steal in for Travis near the end of the window.

Derby have also been in the mix for Lommel star Koki Saito, who had a spell on loan at QPR last season and impressed.

Birmingham City would also like to land the Japanese, while QPR want him back at Loftus Road.

Derby played out a thrilling game against Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday, but conceded five times to lose 5-3 and Eustace will hope he soon has Travis to call upon to solidify the Rams.