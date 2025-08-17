Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton may well decide to keep hold of promising midfielder Harrison Armstrong despite interest from Derby County and Preston North End, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

David Moyes is pushing forward with further attempts to add to his squad, with a number of potential signings on the agenda as the end of the transfer window looms.

The Toffees have their eye on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma, who is currently out of favour with Thomas Frank and could leave the north London side.

Incomings may well affect what Everton are prepared to do when it comes to letting promising talents head away from the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Armstrong, 18, spent the second half of last season in the Championship on loan at Derby.

It was a stint that the midfielder admitted went better than he expected it to and Derby would like him back at Pride Park.

Preston are also in the mix for the Everton talent, but Moyes could yet decide he wants to keep him at the Hill Dickinson Stadium beyond the closure of the window.

Club Years Everton 2024 Derby County (loan) 2025 Harrison Armstrong’s career history

Uncertainty over whether that will happen could point towards decision on the midfielder only being made late into the transfer window.

Armstrong caught the eye at Derby with an impressive goal in a game against Plymouth Argyle, which Rams boss John Eustace dubbed a ‘touch of class’.

Everton are due to kick off their Premier League campaign on Monday evening when they head to take on Leeds United at Elland Road.

All eyes will be on whether Armstrong is in the matchday squad as that may provide a clue over how prominent in Moyes’ thinking he is.

Derby are also in the process of trying to land another midfielder in the shape of Blackburn Rovers’ Lewis Travis, but face needing to double their current bid for him if they are to be able to get a deal done with the Ewood outfit.

The Rams remain in the mix too for Koki Saito, of Lommel.