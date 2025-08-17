Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Leeds United could be at risk of losing out on Aleksandar Mitrovic as Birmingham City are suggested to be keen on taking him to St Andrew’s.

The situation of the former Fulham striker is under the microscope following Al-Hilal signing Darwin Nunez from Liverpool.

Mitrovic could well move back to Europe before the transfer window closes and he is likely to have a host of options given he is a proven goalscorer.

Leeds, who are searching for a new striker and have just been linked with Stuttgart’s Ermedin Demirovic, have been mooted as a potential destination for Mitrovic.

The Whites though could face big spending competition for him in the shape of ambitious Championship outfit Birmingham.

Journalist Alex Crook said on talkSPORT (17:55, 17th August): “The other rumour I heard yesterday, and this is interesting for fans in the Championship and fans of Birmingham City, Aleksandar Mitrovic potentially coming back from Saudi Arabia to St Andrew’s.

“Mitrovic tore it up the last time he was in the Championship.”

Competition Details Saudi Pro League 23 apps, 19 goals, 2 assists AFC Champions League Elite 8 apps, 6 goals, 4 assists King’s Cup 3 apps Saudi Super Cup 2 apps, 3 goals, 1 assist Aleksandar Mitrovic by competition last season

Birmingham have again splashed the cash this summer as they aim for back to back promotions up to the Premier League.

Former Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi arrived as an eye-catching signing, but Chris Davies wants more options before the transfer window closes.

Blues scored their first league win of the season on Saturday when they visited Blackburn Rovers and grabbed a 2-1 victory.

Mitrovic has another year left on his highly lucrative contract at Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

He had a superb season in front of goal for the Saudi side last term, scoring 28 goals in just 36 appearances across all competitions.

Leeds’ defenders got the better of Mitrovic though when the Whites faced him in Fulham colours in 2020, a game which ended 3-0 to the Yorkshire side, leading to one former Leeds star saying he was ‘like a little kid’ in how easy he was dealt with.

He has though nevertheless scored 85 goals in just 126 Championship outings.