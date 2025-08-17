Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Commentator Sam Matterface has revealed that the transfer vibe he got after a visit to Birmingham City was that Blues are desperate to sign another striker.

Birmingham smashed League One last season and have headed into the Championship with big ambitions, with that being backed up by more money being spent in the transfer market.

Kyogo Furuhashi was landed from French side Rennes, while they then tempted Werder Bremen to sell Marvin Ducksch, handing Chris Davies two new attackers to work with.

With Jay Stansfield already at the club, along with Lyndon Dykes, some clubs would feel covered well enough up top, but Birmingham look to feel the opposite way.

Matterface was at Birmingham last week when they played Sheffield United in the EFL Cup, which allowed him to take stock of the feeling at St Andrew’s.

He revealed the vibe he got from Blues was that they were desperate to land another striker before the transfer window closes as they feel they need more goals to chase a back to back promotion.

Matterface said on talkSPORT (17:55, 17th August): “I was at Birmingham on Wednesday night last week and the vibe I am getting is that they want more in attack.

Striker Age Jay Stansfield 22 Kyogo Furuhashi 30 Marvin Ducksch 31 Lyndon Dykes 29 Birmingham City’s striking options

“They are desperate for more in attack.

“That is no disrespect to the ones that they have got, but they want to get promoted this year.

“Most people who get promoted from League One don’t go about with the intention of trying to get promoted again.

“Birmingham certainly have that on their agenda and to do that they think they need more goals.”

Blues came from behind at Ewood Park in the Championship on Saturday to grab a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers, with Stansfield and Dykes getting on the scoresheet.

They have just been linked with a possible move to land former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

He is on the books at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and were Birmingham able to pull that swoop off it would likely send shockwaves through the Championship.