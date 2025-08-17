Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Norwich City star Gabriel Sara ‘is attracting interest from West Ham United‘, while the City Group are also keen on the Galatasaray midfielder.

Norwich brought Sara to England from Brazilian side Sao Paolo in the summer of 2022 and, after a fantastic campaign in the 2023/24 season where he made 25 goal contributions in the Championship, he joined Galatasaray last summer.

Sara had a brilliant first season with the Turkish giants and where he managed to appear 31 times in the Super Lig, while laying on nine assists and contributing two goals.

Now he could be in line for a move to the Premier League as, according Turkish journalist Mustafa Ozgur Sancar, he ‘is attracting interest from West Ham United’

However, the Hammers might have to beat stiff competition from the City Football Group, who are owners of Manchester City.

Galatasaray paid a fee of €18m to Norwich for Sara, with the transfer fee being spread across nine instalments over the course of three seasons.

He penned a five-year contract, earning €2.75m per year in wages, and it is unclear if Norwich did include a sell-on clause.

Club Years Sao Paulo 2017-2022 Norwich City 2022-2024 Galatasaray 2024- Gabriel Sara’s career history

Graham Potter is keen for West Ham to bring in another midfielder, with the Hammers’ business so far having been underwhelming.

West Ham suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of newly promoted Sunderland on Saturday which has raised concerns about the squad’s quality.

Sara has four more years left on his contract with Galatasaray and the Turkish champions might not let the Brazilian leave as he is a key player in their starting line-up.

However, a return to England with the opportunity to play in the Premier League might entice Sara.

Beside Sara, West Ham are also monitoring Tottenham star Yves Bissouma, who might leave the club this summer.

They have also submitted an ‘important enquiry’ regarding RB Leipzig’s in demand winger Eljif Elmas.