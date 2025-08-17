Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Leeds United could make Stuttgart ‘reconsider’ their stance on striker Ermedin Demirovic, who has been keen to establish himself at the German club.

Daniel Farke has just landed another striker in the shape of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and insists the former Everton man has his best days ahead of him.

Calvert-Lewin though has struggled to stay fit on a consistent basis and as a result, Leeds are still looking to sign another striker to avoid the risk he breaks down at leaves them short of options.

They have looked extensively in Italy, but failed to convince a number of targets, while they were also turned down by Arnaud Kalimuendo, who is set to join Nottingham Forest.

Now Leeds are considering a swoop for Stuttgart’s Demirovic, who cost the German side €23m to sign last summer from Augsburg.

Stuttgart have not been looking to cash in, but according to German magazine Kicker (via the Stuttgarter Nachrichten), a bid of €40m could make them ‘reconsider’.

Demirovic insisted earlier this summer that he was looking to remain at Stuttgart and establish himself.

Player Ethan Ampadu Brenden Aaronson Lukas Nmecha Anton Stach Ao Tanaka Sebastiaan Bornauw Ilia Gruev Jaka Bijol Leeds United players to have played in Germany

Rejecting transfer talk, he said during a pre-season training camp: “I want to establish myself here.”

Demirovic, who plays for Bosnia at international level, was born in Germany and started his career at Hamburg before then switching to RB Leipzig’s youth ranks.

He found the back of the net 15 times in 34 Bundesliga outings in his first campaign at Stuttgart, with a total of 49 appearances across all competitions.

Leeds boss Farke has regularly looked to do business in Germany in recent transfer windows and the Whites now have a host of players on the books who have played their football in Germany at some point in their career.