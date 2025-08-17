Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Leeds United ‘have reached an agreement’ on personal terms with winger Noah Okafor and ‘negotiations are accelerating’.

The Elland Road outfit, after signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer, are chasing another striker and a winger before the transfer window closes.

Manor Solomon has not returned from Tottenham Hotspur following the end of his loan spell, while Mateo Joseph has been loaned to Mallorca and Patrick Bamford is also expected to exit.

Leeds have zeroed in on AC Milan winger Okafor as a player they want to sign, though the Rossoneri have been reluctant to sell.

The Premier League side are though pushing ahead and, according to Italian journalist Luca Bianchin, ‘have reached an agreement’ on personal terms with Okafor.

The winger is fully prepared to make the move to Elland Road if an agreement can be reached with AC Milan.

Now ‘negotiations are accelerating’, though AC Milan have not said yes yet and are considering what to do with Okafor.

Competition Details Serie A 15 apps, 1 goal Champions League 5 apps, 1 assist Coppa Italia 1 app, 1 assist Noah Okafor’s appearances last season

Leeds are aiming to agree a permanent transfer with the Italian giants for the 25-year-old Swiss winger.

Okafor saw injury disrupt his season at the San Siro last term, while he was then loaned to Napoli for the second half of the campaign, though mostly warmed the bench.

AC Milan have been impressed with what he has done over the course of pre-season though and that generated a desire to keep him at the club into this term.

A substantial bid from Leeds however is likely to focus minds at the Rossoneri as they contemplate letting him depart.

Okafor, a former Red Bull Salzburg player, has another three years left to run on his AC Milan contract.