Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Liverpool have ‘told’ Federico Chiesa that they will be holding on to him this summer ‘due to necessity’ and the winger is happy to stay at Anfield.

The Italian forward joined Liverpool last summer from Juventus on a long-term deal, with the Reds spying a cut-price bargain, however his debut campaign did not go smoothly.

A muscle injury kept him out for several months and by the time the campaign ended, he had played fewer than 500 minutes in all competitions.

A host of clubs from Italy, since the winter window, have been showing interest in the 27-year-old, and the Reds were mostly open to letting him leave.

Chiesa though is still at Anfield as the transfer window clock ticks down and that could remain the case beyond 1st September.

Chiesa came on against Bournemouth on Friday night and scored the goal that gave the Reds a 3-2 lead, before Mohamed Salah buried the game with his strike.

And according to Italian journalist Eleonora Trotta, before the match against Bournemouth, Liverpool ‘told’ Chiesa that he would not be leaving ‘due to necessity’.

Club Years Fiorentina 2016-2022 Juventus (loan) 2020-2022 Juventus 2022-2024 Liverpool 2024- Federico Chiesa’s career history

The tragic death of Diogo Jota, combined with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez’s departures, have left Liverpool thin on attacking options, and Chiesa also proved his effectiveness with his first Premier League goal.

He is happy to stay put at Anfield and keen to get more opportunities to play.

However, Italian sides could still try to change Liverpool’s view before the transfer window closes and loan offers are expected.

The 27-year-old winger showed his quality back in Italy with Juventus and Fiorentina, but his injury issues have been the kryptonite in his career.

Chiesa will need to make sure he stays fit and available to maximise his playing time under Arne Slot.