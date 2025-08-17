David Rogers/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest’s interest in AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah has ‘definitely cooled’ as they focus on Juventus’ Douglas Luiz.

The Tricky Trees have been stepping up their efforts in the transfer market as the deadline draws closer and Musah is a player they have been keen to sign.

Forest have been in the lead in the chase for him and prepared to pay €30m to sign Musah from the Rossoneri, though have had difficulty as the Italians have been less than keen to sell.

Now, according to Sky Italia (via Tutto Mercato Web), Nottingham Forest’s interest in the American has ‘definitely cooled’.

The City Ground outfit are instead now focused on strengthening their midfield by signing ex-Aston Villa man Luiz from Juventus.

Luiz, who Juventus only signed last summer from Aston Villa, has been keen to head back to the Premier League and Forest think he fits the bill. Juventus are also more than prepared to cash in if the deal is right.

AC Milan have been happy with how Musah has performed over pre-season and want to make sure he stays put, something which now looks likely.

Club Years Valencia 2019-2023 AC Milan 2023- Yunus Musah’s career history

The American is under contract with AC Milan until the summer of 2028 and clocked 40 appearances for the club over the course of last season.

Forest have just secured the signature of James McAtee from Manchester City.

They are eyeing another raid on Manchester City, with Rico Lewis now firmly in their sights.

Nottingham Forest kicked off their Premier League campaign with a comfortable 3-1 win over Brentford at the City Ground on Sunday, as Chris Wood helped himself to a brace and summer signing Dan Ndoye also got on the scoresheet.