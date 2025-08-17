Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United have not yet gone beyond making enquiries for Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi, who favours staying where he is.

The Magpies began their season with a draw against a ten man Aston Villa side on Saturday and the game further highlighted Eddie Howe has more business to do.

Forward is one of the departments the Tyneside outfit are looking to improve with Alexander Isak keen on leaving St. James’ Park to join Liverpool.

The Reds are now suggested to have put a deadline on signing Isak.

But forward is not the only department Newcastle are looking to improve as midfield is an area they want to strengthen.

Newcastle have signed Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa for a fee in the region of £38m, but there could be more fresh faces.

They are keen on Inter Milan midfielder Frattesi and it has even been suggested they have made an offer.

However, according to Italian journalist Giorgio Musso, despite ‘sirens’ from the Premier League, so far there have been ‘only enquiries from Newcastle’ and no bids.

Club Years Sassuolo 2017-2024 Ascoli (loan) 2018-2019 Empoli (loan) 2019-2020 Monza (loan) 2020-2021 Inter Milan (loan) 2023-2024 Inter Milan 2024- Davide Frattesi’s career history

At the moment, Frattesi favours staying at Inter, where he is held in high regard by the club and by coach Cristian Chivu.

It is suggested though that, if an offer of between €35m and €40m were put on the table for the midfielder, that could well change the picture.

Frattesi joined Inter Milan on a permanent basis last summer following a successful loan and is firmly established as a key man at the San Siro.

Newcastle are no strangers to doing business in the Italian market and tempted Malick Thiaw to St James’ Park this summer, despite the defender having a host of other offers to leave AC Milan.