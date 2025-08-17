Stu Forster/Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin received a ‘really lucrative offer’ from Sunderland, but snubbed the Black Cats to join Leeds United, it has been suggested.

Leeds confirmed the arrival of Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer on Friday, the striker penning a three-year deal, with Whites boss Daniel Farke insisting his side have signed a player on the up.

Calvert-Lewin was out of contract at Everton and decided to move on from the Toffees.

There have been concerns about Calvert-Lewin’s ability to stay fit on a consistent basis, but a host of sides were willing to sign him despite that.

Sunderland were strongly linked with the striker, though it was suggested they had not offered him a contract.

Now that has been contradicted and, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Sunderland did indeed make Calvert-Lewin an offer and it was a lucrative one.

He said on talkSPORT (18:16, 17th August): “He had a lot of offers you know. I’m told Sunderland made him a really lucrative offer.

Club Years Sheffield United 2014-2016 Stalybridge Celtic (loan) 2014-2015 Northampton Town (loan) 2015-2016 Everton 2016-2025 Leeds United 2025- Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s career history

“And so did clubs in Turkey.

“Ultimately he’s decided to go to Leeds and try and be part of their survival battle.”

Calvert-Lewin could face his former club Everton in Leeds’ Premier League opener on Monday night, but without a pre-season, it would be a big call for Farke to throw him into the mix.

Sunderland thrashed West Ham United 3-0 to start their Premier League campaign in style and leave questions being asked about the Hammers.

Only time will tell whether Calvert-Lewin has made the right decision in rejecting Sunderland in favour of Leeds, with both clubs expected to face a fight against relegation this season.

Sunderland are due to play host to Leeds on 27th December, before visiting Elland Road in early March.