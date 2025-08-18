Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa and Roma only need to agree on the ‘final percentages’ of the loan deal for Leon Bailey and the player is waiting to receive the green light from the club to travel to Italy.

The Birmingham outfit are set to see another exit in the form of Bailey after they parted ways with Jacob Ramsey, who joined Newcastle United.

Aston Villa winger Bailey is high on Roma’s wish list, as Gian Piero Gasperini is an admirer of the Jamaican international’s talents

Bailey is interested in a move to Rome, as he agreed to personal terms with the Giallorossi and the Trigoria outfit are trying to sign him on loan with an option to buy him.

Unai Emery did not include Bailey during Aston Villa’s opening league fixture against Newcastle United on Saturday and they are willing to let him leave this summer.

It has been suggested that Roma want to complete the transfer early this week and Aston Villa’s managing director of professional football, Monchi, held a meeting with sporting director Frederic Massara to iron out the deal.

According to Italian outlet Il Romanista, only ‘final percentages’ are needed to be agreed between Aston Villa and Roma to go forward with the deal.

Bailey is awaiting to receive an okay, as he is ready to travel to Italy to undergo a medical and complete his move to Roma.

The winger also drew attention from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas in the ongoing window and had a host of options.

The winger’s agent is in Rome already and if all goes well, then the 28-year-old could be in the matchday squad for Roma during their season opener against Bologna at the weekend.

Bailey has featured 144 times for Aston Villa since joining them in 2021 and he is a versatile player who can play in several areas of the pitch.