Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Celtic winger Marco Tilio is ‘expected to further strengthen’ Austrian Bundesliga side Rapid Vienna before the transfer window closes.

The Bhoys are expected to see more ins and outs before the window shuts as Brendan Rodgers looks to nail down his squad.

Nicolas Kuhn’s departure to Serie A side Como and Gustaf Lagerbielke’s transfer to Portuguese side Braga have brought in money.

Shin Yamada, Benjamin Nygren, Hayato Inamura and the free transfer of Kieran Tierney have strengthened Celtic.

Rodgers is likely to want more, especially as he looks to show Celtic’s performance in the Champions League last season was no flash in the pan.

Celtic have been mooted to be keen on Manchester United‘s Tyrell Malacia, but the player’s camp are in the dark on that.

Tilio is not expected to be part of that Champions League push as he has been linked with a move to Austria with Rapid Vienna.

And, according to Austrian journalist Eric Niederseer, he is ‘expected to further strengthen’ the Rapid Vienna squad before the transfer window closes.

Competition Finish Austrian Bundesliga 5th Conference League Quarter-final Austrian Cup Third round Rapid Vienna last season

The Scottish giants signed the winger back in the summer of 2023 for £1.5m from Australian club Melbourne City.

He was a superstar at the Australian club, where he scored 26 goals and made 24 assists in 107 games, but his time at Celtic Park has not worked.

Tilio’s contract does not expire until 2028, but he has only two appearances for the Bhoys to his name and last year, he went back on loan to Melbourne City.

The 23-year-old has not been included in Celtic’s matchday squad this season at all.

It remains to be seen just how quickly Rapid Vienna can get a deal for Tilio over the line as they look to challenge for the Austrian Bundesliga title this season.