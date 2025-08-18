Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Brazilian giants Vasco da Gama ‘are in negotiations’ with Crystal Palace to try to land Matheus Franca, but the Eagles ‘do not want to lose him permanently’.

Crystal Palace landed the forward from Brazilian side Flamengo in the summer of 2023 and he arrived in London with big expectations.

Franca has failed to live up to them so far and missed much of last term with injury, before returning towards the end of the campaign.

He was not in Crystal Palace’s squad for either the FA Cup semi-final or final and there have been question marks over his future this summer.

Recently Cruzeiro made an attempt to take him back to Brazil, but they were forced to call it off due to Crystal Palace’s demands and Franca’s salary.

Now though there is further Brazilian interest in Franca as Vasco da Gama ‘are in negotiations’ to sign the forward, according to Brazilian outlet Globo.

They are looking to try to land him on a loan deal and Crystal Palace are open to it.

Season Position 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th 2020–21 14th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

No purchase option would be included in any loan agreement though as Crystal Palace ‘do not want to lose him permanently’.

Vasco da Gama feel that Franca fits the profile of player they are looking for perfectly as they bid to strengthen their final third options.

Down the pecking order under Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace are keen to make sure that Franca gets more playing time.

A loan stint back in Brazil would tick that box for the Eagles and all eyes will be on how the negotiations progress.

Franca was not in Crystal Palace’s squad for their Premier League opener against Chelsea and could well face a season of limited game time if he stays put beyond the closure of the transfer window.