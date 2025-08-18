Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Lille have ‘spoken directly’ with Rangers regarding Hamza Igamane, but have seen a verbal offer ‘deemed insufficient’ as talks continue.

The French outfit are looking to replace the goals that left with Jonathan David and have already brought in experienced striker Oliver Giroud.

They do though still want Igamane and have already managed to reach personal terms with the 22-year-old forward as he is keen on a move to Ligue 1.

However, finding an agreement with Rangers has been difficult for Lille with several other clubs joining the race.

Everton and Udinese enquired about Igamane last month with Dutch giants Feyenoord on the scene.

Now, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Lille have ‘spoken directly’ with Rangers to try to progress the deal.

The Dogues submitted a verbal offer for the forward which was ‘deemed insufficient’ by Rangers and turned down.

Striker Cyriel Dessers Hamza Igamane Danilo Rangers’ strikers

Rangers and Lille have both remained in discussions to find a solution and it is unclear what level of bid the French side will have to hit the get the green light.

Igamane scored 16 times for Rangers in 46 appearances last season and in the ongoing campaign he has only made two appearances, both of them coming off the bench.

Rangers are looking to bring in a centre forward this summer and they have been linked with Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Dor Turgeman.

Under Russell Martin Rangers have had a slow start to the season as the Gers have drawn the first two of their Scottish Premiership games.

Rangers’ new boss has brought in host of fresh faces to add to his squad who will be able to suit his style of play, but their business in the transfer window is far from being finished, with Jefte now close to being sold.