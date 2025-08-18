Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fulham have not enquired about Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, with claims they have done so ‘wide of the mark’, according to journalist Sam Tabuteau.

The Red Devils brought in Hojlund from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 and he scored 16 goals in all competitions in his debut season for Manchester United.

However, the last campaign did not go the way Hojlund expected it to as he struggled with his form as the Old Trafford outfit finished 15th in the league table.

After a disastrous last season Manchester United under Ruben Amorim’s leadership are thinking of turning things around and this summer they went and paid a hefty fee to land Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Hojlund had a decent pre-season with Amorim’s side netting only one goal and with the arrival of Sesko his game time is likely to be limited.

Since the early in the transfer window Hojlund have been linked with a move back to Italy with several Serie A outfits vying for his signature.

It has been suggested that the 22-year-old centre forward has admirers in the Premier League as well with Fulham having submitted an enquiry to Manchester United for him.

Club Years FC Copenhagen 2020-2022 Sturm Graz 2022 Atalanta 2022-2023 Manchester United 2023- Rasmus Hojlund’s career history

Fulham might need to sign a striker as they could lose their frontman Rodrigo Muniz this summer with Atalanta pushing to sign him and the Brazilian keen on the move.

The Cottagers though have not asked about Hojlund and claims they have are wide of the mark.

Fulham have a high price tag for Muniz and Atalanta might leave the race as they are in talks with Leece star Nikola Krstovic.

However, a move out of Old Trafford might still be on the cards for Hojlund this summer as in Italy, AC Milan are keen on signing him on loan.

The Danish international was not part of Amorim’s matchday squad for this weekend’s game against Arsenal