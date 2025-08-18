Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Leeds United are facing ‘hot hours’ in talks with AC Milan as the Whites aim to close the deal for the Swiss attacker.

The newly promoted Premier League club are looking to add more attackers before time runs out in the summer window.

Even though they have signed Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha to add to their attacking options, Leeds have lost attackers as well.

Spaniard Mateo Joseph has been loaned out to La Liga club Mallorca, while experienced Patrick Bamford is also not part of Daniel Farke’s future plans.

Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha have been injury-prone players and the Whites are looking at more trusted options to give them the boost they need in their attack.

AC Milan’s versatile attacker, Okafor, has emerged as a top target and he has already agreed on personal terms to make a move to Leeds this summer.

And now Rafael’s Leao’s recent injury has presented a possible new challenge for Leeds, as AC Milan may be more reluctant to green light Okafor’s exit if it is serious.

Signing Anton Stach Jaka Bijol Lucas Perri Sean Longstaff Gabriel Gudmundsson Sebastiaan Bornauw Dominic Calvert-Lewin Lukas Nmecha Leeds United's summer signings

The Whites, though, are moving forward for the Swiss forward, as they look to close a deal for the attacker for €17m, which is lower than Rossoneri’s demands, according to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando.

It has been suggested that the clubs have entered ‘hot hours’ in talks to reach a resolution for Okafor’s deal with AC Milan, as the Italians are looking to secure €20m for him.

The 25-year-old endured a tough last season, playing just 595 minutes across all competitions, despite being loaned to Napoli in the second half of the campaign.

His contract is still valid until 2028 at the San Siro, but if Leeds are able to satisfy AC Milan with their offer, he could head to Elland Road soon.