Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur supremo Daniel Levy and Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish are ‘in direct contact today’ to take forward the Eberechi Eze talks, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The England attacking midfielder has become one of Tottenham’s prime targets to bring in before the transfer window closes on 1st September.

James Maddison’s long-term injury has pushed the north Londoners to make a push for Palace star Eze in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old has been pushing to leave Selhurst Park for Tottenham, as he has already agreed on personal terms with Spurs.

It was suggested over the weekend that, even though Spurs are confident about getting their hands on Eze, the talks became difficult.

Tottenham are now working to get over the bumps in the deal road and talks are being held at the highest level.

Spurs chairman Levy and Crystal Palace supremo Parish are ‘in direct contact today’ to try to work through any issues and put a deal in place.

Player From Fee Christian Benteke Liverpool £32m Eddie Nketiah Arsenal £30m Mamadou Sakho Liverpool £26m Marc Guehi Chelsea £20.5m Cheick Doucoure RC Lens £19.8m Crystal Palace's top 5 record transfers

It was suggested that Eze was expected not to play in Crystal Palace’s game against Chelsea on Sunday, but he started and played for 84 minutes.

Now Spurs are looking to get the talks moving for the England international as they will be offering a £60m package for him, with £55m of it being fixed.

Eze was brilliant last season as he contributed to 25 goals directly in all competitions, as Crystal Palace lifted the FA Cup.

It remains to be seen if Parish and Levy will be able to break the deadlock in the negotiations with the clock ticking in the transfer window.

Tottenham will also be looking forward to resuming talks for Manchester City’s Savinho, as the player’s agents will be travelling this week to ‘unlock’ the deal.