Rangers defender Jefte ‘is expected to travel to Brazil in the coming hours’ to be put through his medical paces by Palmeiras.

Russell Martin’s side face a busy end to the summer transfer window, with question marks over a number of players, including Ridvan Yilmaz, Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane.

Yilmaz’s agent recently insisted he was waiting for clarity over his client’s future at Ibrox amid interest from Besiktas.

Jefte has appeared close to an exit, with Palmeiras, with a deal suggested to have been finalised for him to return to Brazil.

Matters are now picking up pace and Jefte is rapidly heading towards the Ibrox exit door.

He ‘is expected to travel to Brazil’, according to journalist Uriel Lugt, where he will then put put through his medical paces by Palmeiras.

Jefte will look to come through the checks without an issue and then seal a move to the Brazilian giants quickly.

Left-back Nationality Ridvan Yilmaz Turkish Max Aarons English Jefte Brazilian Jayden Meghoma English Rangers’ left-backs

Palmeiras are also aiming to get a deal over the line for Nottingham Forest’s out-of-favour goalkeeper Carlos Miguel.

He was told to find a new club at the end of July and Palmeiras have been working to bring him back to Brazil.

Jefte is widely regarded as a hugely promising talent and there may be some questions asked at Rangers selling him now.

Former Gers boss Philippe Clement insisted earlier this year he had confidence that Jefte could develop into a Premier League level player.

The Brazilian generated interest from Chelsea in the winter transfer window, but stayed at Rangers.

Rangers signed Max Aarons earlier this summer as a first choice full-back selection, however his performances have already seen him put under the spotlight.