Burnley star Mike Tresor could leave the Clarets this summer to join La Liga side Espanyol on loan, but a deal is yet to be agreed between both parties.

The Turf Moor outfit initially signed Tresor on loan from Genk in the summer of 2023, but despite suffering relegation from the Championship in the 2023/24 season, Burnley made the deal permanent due to the obligation clause previously agreed.

However, Tresor missed the entirety of Burnley’s Championship campaign, with illness an issue, and only made one appearance in the FA Cup against Reading, in January.

Burnley are back in the Premier League and started their campaign with a 3-0 defeat against Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur, but Tresor was not part of Parker’s matchday squad.

The Premier League outfit have kept Jaidon Anthony and signed Jacob Bruun Larsen in the ongoing window, which could see Tersor getting his game time limited.

However, in Spain, Tresor has suitors in the form of Espanyol and Burnley might very well sanction his exit from Turf Moor this summer.

According to Catalan daily Sport, a loan move to Espanyol could be on the cards for Tresor but a suitable deal will need to be agreed with Burnley first.

Club NEC Nijmegen Willem II Genk Burnley Clubs Mike Tresor has played for

It has been suggested that in the event of a loan deal going through, Parker’s side will have to assume half of Tresor’s salary.

The Catalan outfit are looking to strengthen other positions as well in the market and their boss Manolo Gonzalez wants to prioritise incomings in other areas before taking Tresor on loan.

Tresor has three more years left on his contract with Burnley and has featured only 20 times for the Clarets.

During the winter window, Las Palmas wanted to sign him but they failed to take him to Spain due to failing to balance their books.