Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United and Brentford are ‘the best positioned’ to snap up Getafe forward Christantus Uche, who could be on the move before the transfer window closes.

The Yorkshire giants are set to begin their Premier League journey tonight against Everton at Elland Road and Daniel Farke has brought in several faces to improve their quality.

However, Leeds still have unfinished business left in the ongoing window as they are looking to add in some key positions to beef up the squad.

Leeds are looking to bring in further attacking players before the window closes, with AC Milan winger Noah Okafor a target they are working on at the moment.

Getafe’s 22-year-old Nigerian forward Uche is on their list and they made an enquiry about him last month, but they are not the only club in the Premier League after the player as Brentford are among his suitors.

Uche began the season in brilliant fashion for Getafe as he scored and assisted in their 2-0 win over Celta Vigo at the weekend.

The Nigerian forward has three more years left on his contract with Getafe, but is considered to be one of the top assets they could potentially sell, with his €25m release clause.

Competition Details La Liga 33 apps, 4 goals, 6 assists Copa del Rey 5 apps, 1 assist Christantus Uche last season

According to Spanish programme Carrusel Deportivo, Leeds and Brentford are ‘the best positioned’ to sign him as things stand.

However, Leeds will have to stay wary of the threat from Germany as it has been suggested Uche’s representatives are not ruling out a Bundesliga move for their client.

It is still unclear whether the 22-year-old has any preferences yet, but the Premier League could be very appealing.

Uche made 33 appearances in La Liga for Getafe last term, chipping in with ten goal contributions in the process.

He also went in the referee’s book on six occasions and was even shown a red card, against Espanyol.