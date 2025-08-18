Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United target Bilal El Khannouss ‘has told’ Leicester City that he wants to be allowed to sign for Crystal Palace.

The Morocco international has emerged as a priority transfer target for a number of Premier League clubs in the closing stages of the window and it became clear earlier this summer that he had no intention of staying with relegated Leicester.

Leeds have been hugely keen on El Khannouss and held a meeting with his camp to sell a move and indicate their willingness to meet his release clause.

El Khannouss’ release clause with the Championship club was expected to be around £29m, but that has now expired.

Crystal Palace have recently been pushing for El Khannouss as they stare at potentially losing key man Eberechi Eze.

Now, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, El Khannouss ‘has told’ Leicester that he would like to sign for Crystal Palace.

Leeds look to be out of El Khannouss’ thoughts at the moment as the midfielder zeroes in on heading to Selhurst Park to play under Oliver Glasner.

Club Years Genk 2022-2024 Leicester City 2024- Bilal El Khannouss’ career history

Palace see El Khannouss as a replacement for Eze, who is pushing to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are looking to pay £55m plus a further £5m in add-ons to take Eze from Selhurst Park in the coming days.

El Khannouss has started the Championship season with Leicester on a positive note, setting up two goals in two Championship matches for Marti Cifuentes’ team.

Leicester want around £30m in order to let the Morocco international go and Palace may want to wait until Eze is sold before they commit to spending such a level of cash.

And while El Khannouss remains at Leicester, other sides still have an opportunity to tempt him to snub the Eagles.