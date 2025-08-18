Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Leeds United will be watching closely to see how bad the injury picked up by AC Milan’s Rafael Leao is as it could affect their chances of landing Noah Okafor.

With less than two weeks remaining in the transfer window, the Whites have stepped up their efforts to strengthen their forward department.

Leeds went in and signed former Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer, but are still tipped to want another striker.

Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic has emerged as a target, but Leeds will have to make a big bid to force the German side to consider selling.

In the winger department, Leeds have pinpointed AC Milan’s Okafor to be the ideal choice and they have just agreed personal terms with the Swiss star.

However, AC Milan have been reluctant to let him go due to his strong pre-season and their stance could even be firmed up dependent upon what happens with Leao.

Okafor came off the bench against Bari on Sunday in their Italian Cup game, which saw AC Milan attacker Leao leaving the field only after 17 minutes.

Signing Anton Stach Jaka Bijol Lucas Perri Sean Longstaff Gabriel Gudmundsson Sebastiaan Bornauw Dominic Calvert-Lewin Lukas Nmecha Leeds United’s summer signings

Leao suffered a calf injury, but it is not yet clear just how serious it is and what happens could potentially affect the Italian club’s view on letting Okafor go.

The Portuguese has been a standout performer for AC Milan in recent seasons and the Rossoneri would be left short handed if they sanction a departure for Okafor to Leeds in the event of the injury causing him to remain sidelined for a long time.

AC Milan are expected to get to know the gravity of Leao’s injury soon and Leeds will be keeping a close watch on what the situation is.

The Whites will want to know quickly if there could be any extra complication in landing Okafor.

The Yorkshire giants are set to kick off their Premier League campaign tonight against Everton at Elland Road.