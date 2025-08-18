Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Lille tried to sign Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas, but have now turned their sights elsewhere.

The 29-year-old left-back signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2020 and he has featured 115 times for the Merseyside outfit so far.

Tsimikas, since his arrival at Anfield, has operated as cover for Andrew Robertson and last season he made 18 appearances in the Premier League, accumulating 833 minutes as the Reds won the title.

This summer, Liverpool boss Arne Slot decided to improve the squad and splashed cash to bring in defensive target Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

Kerkez’s arrival to the team has seen Tsimikas drop in the pecking order as he was not part of Slot’s matchday squad for the Community Shield game and their opening game of the season on Friday against the Cherries.

Liverpool are prepared to let the Greek international leave on loan this summer and it is expected the interest in him will rise with the transfer window nearing its end.

There has already been interest in the defender, both from clubs in England and abroad.

Club Years Olympiacos 2015-2020 Esbjerg (loan) 2017 Willem II (loan) 2017-2018 Liverpool 2020- Kostas Tsimikas’ career history

And, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Ligue 1 outfit Lille tried to sign Tsimikas.

The French side wanted to snap up the Greek defender, but have now switched their focus elsewhere.

They are now looking at another profile in the form of Djurgarden’s young Japanese left-back Keita Kosugi.

What options Tsimikas might have on the table remains unclear, but Lille do not look set to be one of them.

If the defender does remain at Anfield beyond the end of the transfer window, he faces months of little game time until the next opportunity to leave arises, in the January transfer window.