Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have gone in with an offer for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, who previously played in England with Norwich City, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

The Eagles are looking at a potentially difficult end to the transfer window as Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign Eberechi Eze.

They could also potentially lose defender Marc Guehi to Liverpool, while striker Odsonne Edouard is now generating interest from Saudi Arabia.

Palace do not want to be left short of options and are swinging into action.

They have now ‘made a €30m bid’ to land Club Brugge winger Tzolis, though that leaves them short of the asking price.

Club Brugge are looking for €40m in order to let Tzolis go, meaning Crystal Palace have a gap of €10m to make up.

They will hope that discussions with the Belgians could see a compromise reached to take the Greek to Selhurst Park.

Club Years PAOK Salonika 2019-2021 Norwich City 2021-2024 FC Twente (loan) 2022-2023 Fortuna Dusseldorf (loan) 2023-2024 Club Brugge 2024- Christos Tzolis’ career history

He was on the books at Norwich from 2021 to 2024, but failed to have a big impact at Carrow Road and was loaned out.

Tzolis really caught the eye while on loan in Germany at Fortuna Dusseldorf, with the side ultimately signing him from Norwich on a permanent basis.

He was quickly sold to Club Brugge for a profit and has shown in Belgian football that his form for Fortuna Dusseldorf was no flash in the pan.

Tzolis insisted during his spell at Fortuna Dusseldorf that he had proven his worth as an attacker.

The Greek said: “I proved my worth in the games!

“I score a lot of goals and I assist a lot of them, I am a striker and they are usually more expensive.”

All eyes will now be on whether Tzolis gets another crack at English football with Crystal Palace this season.