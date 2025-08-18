Franco Arland/Getty Images

Rangers are set to miss out on striker target Dor Turgeman as Maccabi Tel Aviv and MLS side New England Revolution have agreed a deal.

The Scottish giants have made big changes in the team as they are going through a massive squad rejig under their new ownership.

Russell Martin has brought in a host of players, most of them arriving at Ibrox from England, including some foreign players who are expected to play a key part under him.

Brentford’s Jayden Maghoma has joined Rangers on loan, as Jefte is on his way out to Brazilian side Palmeiras.

They have been looking to bring in at least one striker, as Hamza Igamane has been linked with a move away from the club, and Lille have just spoken to Rangers about a deal.

Israel forward Turgeman, who had an impressive last season, has been on Rangers’ radar in the transfer window in the event the Gers need a new goal-getter.

However, MLS outfit New England Revolution have been constantly competing with the for the 21-year-old’s signature and earlier this month it was suggested that they were quite far away from Maccabi Tel Aviv’s valuation.

Player From Fee Tore Andre Flo Chelsea £12m Ryan Kent Liverpool £6.5m Michael Ball Everton £6.5m Danilo Feyenoord £6m Mikel Arteta Barcelona £5.8m Rangers’s top 5 record transfers

The Revs, though, have made big progress on that front, as they have an agreement in place with Maccabi Tel Aviv for the Israeli international, according to journalist Luca Bendoni.

The deal is in its closing stages, as New England Revolution are putting the 21-year-old through his medical tests and will be paying a package of around £5.1m.

Turgeman will be signing a four-year deal at the American club and Rangers will need to move on to other targets quickly.

And now, if Igamane ends up leaving Ibrox in the coming days, the Scottish side will have a big gap in their squad that they will need to address in a short time.