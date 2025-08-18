Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso is present at Elland Road tonight to watch Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto in action against Everton, as he could be called up.

The Italian wide attacker joined the Whites from Swiss outfit FC Zurich and was seen as a top talent for the future.

He quickly shone for Leeds in the Premier League and, despite pushing for a move away when they got relegated, has been a regular since he joined the Yorkshire club, as he has racked up 118 appearances for the Whites.

The attacker made his Italy debut three years ago under Roberto Mancini, when he was only 18.

Gnonto has 13 senior caps for his country to his name and has regularly appeared for the Italy Under-21s in the meantime.

However, with Leeds United’s comeback to the Premier League, the versatile attacker could be set for a return to the senior national team.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Italy coach Gattuso is present at Leeds’ game against Everton at Elland Road.

Club Years FC Zurich 2020-2022 Leeds United 2022- Willy Gnonto’s career history

The 47-year-old is in England in person to have a look at Gnonto, as he is considering calling him up for the upcoming international break.

Italy play Estonia and Israel early next month in the World Cup qualifiers and Gnonto will look to impress to get a chance to represent his country again.

The 21-year-old can play multiple positions across the front line and his short frame helps him skip past players.

It remains to be seen if his performance against the Toffees will be enough to earn him a senior team call-up as Gattuso mulls the composition of his next Italy squad.