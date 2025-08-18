George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has picked his Leeds United lineup to kick off their Premier League campaign by welcoming Everton to Elland Road tonight.

Farke led Leeds to promotion from the Championship last term, but instantly there were questions over his Premier League record with Norwich City and whether he was the right man to keep the Whites afloat.

Leeds have backed Farke with a host of new signings over the course of the summer and are currently trying to add AC Milan winger Noah Okafor to that list.

Farke is anticipating a big atmosphere tonight for the visit of Everton and, with Sunderland having won their opener at home, the pressure is on Leeds to do the same.

The two teams last met each other at Elland Road in August 2022, with a 1-1 draw played out. Leeds have not won any of the last five meetings between the two teams.

Everton arrive on the back of a series of poor friendly results, which culminated in a 1-0 loss against Roma in their new stadium, the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Leeds meanwhile held AC Milan to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

New boy Lucas Perri is in goal for Leeds tonight, who name a back four of Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

In midfield, Farke looks towards Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, while Anton Stach also plays. Willy Gnonto and Dan James support Joel Piroe up top.

If Farke wants to make any changes to his Leeds United lineup vs Everton tonight then he can look to his bench, where options include Sean Longstaff and Jack Harrison.

Leeds United Lineup vs Everton

Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, James, Gnonto, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Bornauw, Longstaff, Gruev, Aaronson, Ramazani, Harrison, Nmecha