Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Sheffield United could now face competition from the Premier League for Coventry City defender Bobby Thomas, as Burnley and Brentford are now considering making a move for him.

The defender came through Burnley’s youth system and he spent six years on the books at the Clarets.

One official appearance and four loan spells later, Coventry signed Thomas back in the summer of 2023 and he has been one of the top players for them.

With nearly 100 appearances for Coventry now to his name and the transfer window nearing its close, Thomas is drawing attention from a number of sides.

Promotion hopefuls of the Championship, in the shape of Sheffield United, made an offer for Thomas at the weekend.

Frank Lampard’s team face a tough battle to retain the 24-year-old, who is now catching the eye of Premier League clubs.

His former side, Burnley, alongside another top-flight club in the shape of Brentford, are considering making their moves for the centre-back, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Club Burnley Kendal Town Barrow Bristol Rovers Barnsley Coventry City Clubs Bobby Thomas has played for

Coventry came close to getting into the playoff final last season, and at the end of the campaign, Thomas missed four games due to an injury, which, former Championship hitman Sam Parkin described as a ‘key miss’.

Even though there is smoke about how much Sheffield United offered for Thomas, if Brentford and Burnley get serious for him, it could be bad news for Ruben Selles’ side.

Scott Parker’s Burnley got dislodged 3-0 at Tottenham Hotspur in their opening game back in the top-flight at the weekend and they could make a move for their academy graduate as they play a back-three system.

It remains to be seen if either of the Premier League clubs will go in with a serious offer for the Coventry man.