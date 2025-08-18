Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Southampton have opened talks with French outfit Lens to secure the signature of Morgan Guilavogui, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Saints have seen a host of players departing St Mary’ on the back of relegation from the top flight, with Paul Onuachu, Kamaldean Sulemana, Jan Bednarek and Aaron Ramsdale among them.

Under their new manager, Will Still, they are planning to get back to the Premier League, but they have not been so active on the incomings front.

The Southampton boss is looking to add to their forward department and signing a winger is high on his priority list.

They have made initial contact with Heidenheim winger Leo Scienza’s camp to seek a potential deal, but it remains to be seen if they can get an agreement over the line.

Still’s side are also looking into the French market, as they have zeroed in on Lens’ winger Guilavogui, who impressed with Bundesliga side St. Pauli last season, where he was on loan.

Southampton have acted quickly and have opened talks with Lens to sign their winger, but there is still no agreement on the fee.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

Last summer, Still took charge of Lens and it was him who sanctioned Guilavogui’s loan to Bundesliga, now he wants to reunite with him.

The Championship outfit remain in negotiations with Lens for Guilavogui, but it is unclear what distance there is between the two clubs in the talks.

Southampton might see more departures as their winger Samuel Edozie could leave this summer and he has told the club that he wants to return to Belgium to join Club Brugge.

They are also working on bringing in a midfielder who will provide the quality and attacking threat going forward and they are keen on Coventry City’s Jack Rudoni.