Sunderland and Wolves consider Leeds United target Christantus Uche an option to strengthen their attacking department before the transfer window closes.

Leeds are at work to make further signings to bolster attack, after the arrival of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Getafe forward Uche is on their radar.

Last month, Leeds enquired about the availability of the 22-year-old forward and are now considered the ‘best positioned’, along with Brentford, to sign him.

Uche is a versatile player with the ability to play in several forward positions and last season he made ten goal contributions in 33 La Liga appearances for Getafe.

There is more Premier League interest in Uche as, according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos, Sunderland consider him an option.

The Black Cats have been very active in the ongoing window to strengthen their squad and have brought in a mixture of young and experienced players.

Wolves could also battle for Uche as they too have him on their list, although there are no advanced talks.

The Midlands outfit begun their season with a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City and their performance raised questions about the squad’s quality.

On the other hand, Uche begun his season in a tremendous manner as he helped Getafe to seal a 2-0 victory in the opening league game at the weekend against Celta Vigo, while delivering a goal and an assist in the game.

His versatile nature which allows him to play in several different positions could be the reason for Uche getting attention from Premier League outfits.

Uche, who has a €25m release clause in his current deal but Getafe are asking for €20m to let him go.

Sunderland are well known for picking up young talents and they could present themselves as an attractive option if they decide to get serious on his trail.

Leeds are chasing AC Milan’s Noah Okafor, who they have agreed personal terms with and they are facing ‘hot hours’ in negotiations to land him.

He is a winger though and they are likely to still want another striker even if he does come in through the door.