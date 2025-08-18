Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland have seen an offer worth €32m getting rejected by Leicester City for Abdul Fatawu, who is also on Everton’s target list, but ‘will come back’ with a new proposal.

The Premier League new boys started life back in the Premier League with a fantastic 3-0 win against West Ham United at the weekend, with several of their new signings catching the eye.

However, they are not finished with their transfer business yet, as they are looking to add more players before the window shuts down.

Former Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele is the latest signing and he was present at the Hammers game to watch his new team-mates in action.

Regis Le Bris’ side are looking to bring in a new winger to give themselves further attacking teeth and are keen on Leicester’s Ghanaian wide attacker Fatawu.

According to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos, they have already made an attempt and Leicester have rejected a significant €32m offer from Sunderland.

However, Sunderland are not giving up on the 21-year-old winger, as they ‘will come back’ with a new offer for Fatawu.

Another Premier League club, in the shape of Everton, have Fatawu on the list of wingers they considering moving for.

Leicester, though, have no interest in losing the 21-year-old Ghana attacker despite strong interest from clubs higher up the food chain.

It remains to be seen what Fatawu’s stance is regarding the situation, as the lure to play in the Premier League is not an easy one to shrug off.

All eyes will be on the Black Cats to see how much they are willing to improve their offer for the Ghana attacker, with his contract set to run until 2029.

Leicester are also at risk of losing Bilal El Khannouss, who wants to sign for Crystal Palace.