Giorgi Chakvetadze has agreed on personal terms to join Valencia, but the Spanish giants need to agree on a deal with Watford now, and Andre Almeida’s departure is also necessary.

The Championship side have been very active in this ongoing window in terms of selling players and introducing fresh faces.

A new-look Watford, though, are trying to find their rhythm under their new boss Paulo Pezzolano as they lost their first game of the season against Charlton Athletic, and got knocked out of the EFL Cup by Norwich City.

The Hornets won their first game of the campaign at the weekend against QPR, but they could see some big changes in the squad before the month ends.

Chakvetadze, who has been an important presence at Vicarage Road since he joined the club, has been linked with a potential move to Valencia.

It was suggested that the Georgia international was ready to make a move, and now, according to Georgian outlet Geo Team, the 25-year-old has agreed to join Valencia.

Watford are demanding €10m for Chakvetadze, with Valencia ready to hand him a four-year contract.

Valencia will need to agree on a deal with the Championship side and they must offload Almeida.

The Valencia man has been linked with Turkish clubs this summer and it remains to be seen if he will head out of the Mestalla in the coming days.

Chakvetadze is currently recovering from a foot injury, but ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke said last season that the Georgian is Watford’s ‘chief creator’.

It remains to be seen if Valencia will be able to come up with a satisfactory offer for the 25-year-old, as less than two weeks are left before the transfer window slams shut until January.