Brentford have ‘just entered’ the race for former Everton attacker Neal Maupay, who Marseille are keen to offload.

Marseille only signed Maupay last summer from Everton on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy, effectively sealing a permanent exit from Goodison Park.

He hit out at Everton fans before he left, while he then made an impact in France for Marseille.

One former Ligue 1 star said Maupay had ‘pretty much everything’ that Marseille needed, but now things have changed.

Marseille are looking to offload him, with Trabzonspor, Sassuolo and Nice all having shown interest in signing Maupay.

Now, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Brentford have ‘just entered’ the race too.

The Bees have not yet made an offer for the former Everton attacker, but they have made contact over a possible deal taking place.

Brentford know all about the 29-year-old’s qualities as he clocked 126 appearances and 49 goals during his spell at the club.

With Bryan Mbeumo having departed Brentford, along with boss Thomas Frank, while Yoane Wissa is wanted by Newcastle United, it has been a difficult summer for the Bees.

They were comfortably beaten 3-1 in their Premier League opener by Nottingham Forest and now questions are being asked about whether Brentford are relegation candidates.

Bringing back Maupay would add some extra know-how to the squad.

Italian side Genoa also hold an interest though and with a host of sides keen on the attacker, it is far from clear what his preference is at the moment.

Maupay clocked a total of 24 appearances for Marseille over the course of last season and chipped in with four goals and four assists in the process.

His deal at the Stade Velodrome still has another three years left to run on it.