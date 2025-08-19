Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Club Brugge do not consider Crystal Palace target Christos Tzolis for sale this summer, as they want to keep the Greece international.

Crystal Palace have only added goalkeeper Walter Benitez and left-back Borna Sosa in the ongoing transfer window so far.

They won the FA Community Shield against Liverpool and held on to grind out a 0-0 draw against Chelsea at the weekend in their opening Premier League game.

Palace are entering some frantic days of the transfer window, as they are closing in on losing their star Eberechi Eze, with Tottenham Hotspur having an agreement in principle for the 27-year-old.

Eddie Nketiah is also currently injured and bit-part forward Odsonne Edouard is linked with a move to French side Lyon, with Saudi outfit Al-Fayha also keen on him.

Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss is one of their top targets and he does wants to come to Crystal Palace, but more players are on the list.

Club Brugge’s Tzolis is someone the Eagles have been keen on, and they even made a bid for him very recently, which fell €10m short of the Belgian’s price point.

Club Years PAOK Salonika 2019-2021 Norwich City 2021-2024 FC Twente (loan) 2022-2023 Fortuna Dusseldorf (loan) 2023-2024 Club Brugge 2024- Christos Tzolis’ career history

And now Crystal Palace look set to be disappointed in his chase, as according to Belgian daily DH, the Blauw-Zwart have taken the stance that they do not want to sell the Greece attacker.

Serie A clubs like Roma, Bologna and Atalanta are keen on the 23-year-old, alongside Crystal Palace, but he is not for sale.

And it is suggested that Tzolis understands the club’s stance.

The Selhurst Park outfit are looking to loan in Hwang Hee-Chan from Wolves, as there is a clear need for attacking options.

Tzolis played in 14 Premier League games for Norwich City a few years ago, but it appears that he is not coming back to England in the ongoing window, unless the Belgian club change their stance, or Crystal Palace make a bid they simply cannot refuse.

The Greek registered two assists against Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday night as Club Brugge won 3-1.