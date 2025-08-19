Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Coventry City have failed with a bid to bring in defender Luke Woolfenden from Championship rivals Ipswich Town, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Frank Lampard got Coventry close to promotion up to the Premier League last season and he is hoping to go one step further this season.

Coventry are currently being tested for key defender Bobby Thomas, having turned down an offer from Sheffield United for him.

They are not in the clear though as the Blades are still keen, while Premier League pair Burnley and Brentford now also want Thomas.

Coventry are now trying to bring in a defender and went in with an offer for Ipswich star Woolfenden.

They have though seen Ipswich reject their proposal for the 26-year-old defender.

Woolfenden fits manager Frank Lampard’s requirements, but Ipswich have ‘no intention’ of selling him before the window closes.

Club Years Ipswich Town 2017- Bromley (loan) 2017-2018 Swindon Town (loan) 2018-2019 Luke Woolfenden’s career history

It remains to be seen if Coventry will take no for an answer or instead go back with another proposal to try to tempt Ipswich into doing business.

Woolfenden was an unused substitute in Ipswich’s first two Championship games, but did play in their EFL Cup tie against Bromley.

Ipswich though know they will need enough squad depth to push for an instant return to the Premier League and selling Woolfenden would fly in the face of that.

Coventry have so far landed goalkeeper Carl Rushworth on a loan deal, Miguel Angel Brau on a free transfer and Kaine Kesler-Hayden from Aston Villa for a fee of over £3m.

The Sky Blues are next due to play host to QPR in the Championship, having won two and drawn one of their three games across all competitions so far this term.