Dan Mullan/Getty Images

West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug has emerged as an option for Italian champions Napoli, with the Hammers ready to let him go before the window closes.

The Premier League side splashed the cash to bring in Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund just last summer, but he has disappointed in London.

Two injury enforced absences restricted his opportunities and he ended last term with three goals from 18 Premier League outings to his name.

Fullkrug, 32, has another three years left to run in his West Ham contract, but he could depart the club this summer.

He has emerged as an option for Italian giants Napoli, who are searching for another striker to bring in.

According to Italian daily Il Mattino (via Area Napoil), Fullkrug is an option and West Ham ‘would even let him leave on loan’.

The German could fit the bill for the Italians, but Fullkrug did start in West Ham’s season opener against Sunderland and clocked the full 90 minutes.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

If the German does leave then Hammers boss Graham Potter would likely want him replacing in the squad.

West Ham appear to be already in the process of moving for more signings, with a midfielder wanted, and former Norwich City star Gabriel Sara is interesting them.

Also on the agenda for West Ham is RB Leipzig winger Eljif Elmas.

A former Napoli player, he spent the second half of last term on loan at Torino in Italy and made an impression.

As a result there are a host of sides showing interest in landing him from Leipzig and West Ham are amongst them.

Offloading Fullkrug, even just on loan, would free up space on the West Ham wage bill and likely give Potter more wiggle room when it comes to incoming signings.