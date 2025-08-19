Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Middlesbrough are splashing out a substantial €8m to sign centre-back Adilson Mandala from MLS outfit Charlotte FC.

Championship side Boro have recently started making moves in the transfer market, after they were quiet in the opening months of the window.

Sontje Hansen joined the club from Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen, while the loan arrival of Sverre Nypan from Manchester City has excited the fans.

Abdoulaye Kante, Alfie Jones and Callum Brittain have also joined, but Middlesbrough are now adding a new defender.

Dutch defender Rav van de Berg has joined German side 1.FC Koln on a whopping €13m deal from Boro.

Charlotte FC’s 23-year-old centre-back Malanda will be joining the Championship side on a five-year deal.

However, he will not come now, as he is set to stay on loan at the American club for the remainder of the MLS season.

Club Years Nimes 2019-2021 Rodez 2021-2022 Charlotte FC 2022- Adilson Malanda’s career history

According to French journalist Loic Tanzi, Middlesbrough will be paying around €8m to Charlotte for the 23-year-old central defender.

Malanda has signed a deal until 2030 with Middlesbrough and will link up with his new team when the current MLS season ends.

He came through French side Nimes’ youth system and played for Rodez, before Charlotte FC signed him three years ago.

Middlesbrough will keep a close eye on how the 23-year-old performs for the remainder of the MLS season before they welcome him to the Riverside.

Malanda will hope that when he does arrive at Middlesbrough he is joining a side in the mix for the playoff spots this season.