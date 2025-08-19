Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rangers defender Ridvan Yilmaz has been tipped to travel to Turkey ‘soon’ to complete an exit from Ibrox to former club Besiktas.

Yilmaz, a product of Besiktas’ youth academy, has been linked with a return to Turkey consistently since he joined Rangers in 2022.

Turkish sides looked at taking him from Rangers in the winter transfer window earlier this year, but he stayed put at Ibrox.

Things have heated up yet again this year and Rangers are even suggested to have dropped their asking price for him.

Rangers gave Max Aarons the number 3 shirt worn by Yilmaz, leaving the writing on the wall for the left-back.

Besiktas have been working hard to sign Yilmaz and the player’s agent admitted recently that he was waiting for progress.

Now it has been suggested that the defender will be in Istanbul ‘soon’ as the two clubs continue to negotiate a transfer fee.

Full-back Age James Tavernier 33 Dujon Sterling 25 Max Aarons 25 Jayden Meghoma 19 Jefte 21 Ridvan Yilmaz 24 Rangers’ full-backs

Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun said: “Besiktas continue to negotiate the transfer fee with Rangers for Ridvan Yilmaz.

“The player is waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement.

“I expect Ridvan to come to Istanbul soon.”

Former Rangers boss Philippe Clement was impressed with the mentality that Yilmaz showed when he played for the Gers and dubbed him a ‘warrior’.

New boss Russell Martin though has gone in a different direction, focusing on players from English sides, and Yilmaz is now firmly out of favour under the ex-MK Dons boss.

Martin, whose appointment did not convince a number of Rangers fans, has been backed heavily with fresh faces and the pressure will now be on him to prove he is the right man to overhaul Celtic at the top of Scottish football.