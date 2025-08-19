Warren Little/Getty Images

Fenerbahce are pushing ahead with a swoop to bring in West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez, but need to finalise terms with him.

West Ham have been open to allowing the Mexico international to depart and he wants to make sure he is playing on a regular basis in a World Cup year.

Fenerbahce do have an agreement with West Ham to take Alvarez to Turkey on loan for the season and the deal will include an option for them to buy him.

Dutch giants Ajax had been looking at signing Alvarez, but were overtaken by Fenerbahce.

The Turkish giants are holding talks with the player and if he ‘accepts the terms’ then the deal could go through quickly, according to Turkish journalist Sercan Hamzaoglu.

Fenerbahce are standing by to make arrangements to fly him to Turkey when he gives the green light.

The Yellow Canaries drew their Turkish Super Lig opener away at Goztepe 0-0 and are in action again on Wednesday evening in the Champions League.

Manager Time at Club Graham Potter January 2025 – present Julen Lopetegui May 2024 – January 2025 David Moyes December 2019 – May 2024 Manuel Pellegrini May 2018 – December 2019 David Moyes November 2017 – May 2018 Last five permanent West Ham managers

Jose Mourinho’s side will face Portuguese giants Benfica over two legs as they try to progress in the competition.

Alvarez made 28 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham over the course of last season and was an unused substitute in their 3-0 defeat at Sunderland on Saturday.

Graham Potter is looking for more midfielders to bring in before the window closes and is interested in a player currently playing in Turkey in the shape of Galatasaray’s Gabriel Sara.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Yves Bissouma is another option for West Ham and they are keeping a close eye on his situation at Spurs, where he has fallen out of favour under Thomas Frank.

Moving Alvarez off the books would free up wages for Potter to use elsewhere before the transfer window closes.