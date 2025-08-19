Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United are set to sign winger Noah Okafor from AC Milan after the lure of playing in the Premier League ‘proved too strong’ for him to resist.

The Whites needed a penalty to see off Everton 1-0 in their Premier League opener on Monday night and boss Daniel Farke is well aware of the need for attacking reinforcements.

The club are looking for another striker, with Getafe’s Christantus Uche an option, but they have also been trying to bring in another winger in the shape of Okafor from AC Milan.

Talks between the two club entered a crucial phase on Monday and they have resulted in an agreement.

Leeds are paying around €21m for Okafor, who AC Milan were not actively looking to sell and would have happily kept.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, the ‘lure of the Premier League’ in the end ‘proved too strong’ for Okafor to resist.

He will close the chapter on a disappointing two-year stint in Italian football, where he struggled to live up to expectations.

Signing Anton Stach Jaka Bijol Lucas Perri Sean Longstaff Gabriel Gudmundsson Sebastiaan Bornauw Dominic Calvert-Lewin Lukas Nmecha Leeds United's summer signings

The Rossoneri snapped up the 25-year-old from Red Bull Salzburg and he spent the second half of last term on loan at Napoli.

Napoli had an option to sign Okafor on a permanent basis, but after he struggled to command game time, the club did not take it up.

Now Okafor will be aiming to pass his medical tests with Leeds and then put pen to paper to a contract at Elland Road.

Leeds will be hoping that the Switzerland international, who will want to play regularly in a World Cup year, is able to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

The Whites already have a number of wingers he will have to compete against, including Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani.