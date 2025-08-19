Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Aston Villa are expected to go back to French side Toulouse with a new offer for centre-back Jaydee Canvot after seeing a first proposal knocked back.

The Villa Park outfit have had to watch their transfer business closely this summer, but are expected to accelerate before the window closes to fill the holes in their squad.

Attacker Evann Guessand was signed from Ligue 1 side Nice recently, however there is a clear need for a centre-back to arrive.

Axel Disasi’s departure following his loan spell has left Villa thin and Ezri Konsa was sent off against Newcastle United at the weekend.

With Jacob Ramsey sold to Newcastle for a substantial fee, Aston Villa look to have room to operate.

Unai Emery is targeting a centre-back and Toulouse’s 19-year-old defender Canvot is the top candidate for the role; he is equally comfortable in the defensive midfield position.

Aston Villa have had a bid for him rejected by Toulouse, but according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, there will be a ‘new proposal to follow’.

Centre-back Age Pau Torres 28 Lamare Bogarde 21 Ezri Konsa 27 Tyrone Mings 32 Aston Villa’s central defenders

It is unclear what level of bid Aston Villa made or what new offer might come in, but Toulouse value Canvot at €20m.

Canvot came through Toulouse’s youth system and impressed with his 18 Ligue 1 performances in the previous campaign.

He played as a defensive midfielder in Toulouse’s first game of the campaign and his defensive profile has pleased Emery.

The France Under-20 international’s contract runs for four more years and Toulouse will be keen that if he does go, they get the full value from his exit.

Aston Villa will soon be making more space on their wage bill as they are close to offloading winger Leon Bailey to Italian giants Roma.