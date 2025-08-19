David Rogers/Getty Images

Juventus and Nottingham Forest will be in fresh talks today for Douglas Luiz, as they are looking to sort out a deal for the Brazilian midfielder.

The Tricky Trees have been super active in the transfer window and they have been continuously doing so since they have made their comeback to the Premier League.

They have made significant investments in bringing Dan Ndoye, James McAtee, Omari Hutchinson and Arnaud Kalimuendo in a short period.

Edu and his team are looking to strengthen the team’s engine room after Danilo and Lewis O’Brien have left the club.

Getting a holding midfielder has been high on their agenda after they have added quality depth to their attack.

Nuno’s side will be playing in the Europa League and have been looking to bring in a midfielder who has experience playing in the Premier League before.

Juventus’ 27-year-old Luiz is the player they have been chasing, but so far have not been able to reach an agreement for him.

Club Everton Leeds United Nottingham Forest West Ham United Premier League sides linked with Douglas Luiz this summer

According to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, ‘new talks expected today’ is the verdict as Nottingham Forest and Juventus continue discussions over a deal for Luiz.

Even though it was suggested recently that Nottingham Forest were not convinced about signing the former Aston Villa man on a permanent deal, they are pushing ahead to land him.

Fellow Premier League clubs in the shape of West Ham United and Everton have been keen on Luiz this summer as well.

It remains to be seen whether today’s discussions between the clubs will resolve the Luiz transfer saga and see him head to the City Ground soon.

Nottingham Forest are also looking to bring in Rico Lewis from Manchester City, as they are prepared to double his wages to convince him to make a move.