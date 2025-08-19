Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas would consider making a move back to Greece if he does not get good offers from within the Premier League or from European clubs.

The Greece left-back has fallen down the pecking order as new boy Milos Kerkez has arrived at Anfield.

Kerkez and Andrew Robertson are competing for the left-back role under Arne Slot and Tsimikas is now free to leave the club this summer.

He was overlooked completely for Liverpool’s Community Shield squad.

The 29-year-old has been a very dependable backup for Robertson at the Premier League giants since he joined the club five years ago.

Tsimikas has 115 appearances for Liverpool and he is not looking to leave European football.

However, if he does not receive the desired offers from within the Premier League or from European clubs, he has other plans.

According to Greek outlet Sportime, then former club Olympiacos ‘can be an option’ for him.

Club Years Olympiacos 2015-2020 Esbjerg (loan) 2017 Willem II (loan) 2017-2018 Liverpool 2020- Kostas Tsimikas’ career history

Tsimikas came to Liverpool from Olympiacos and prefers to make a move to his old club on a loan deal if he does not receive the offers of his liking.

Ligue 1 side Lille made an attempt to sign the 29-year-old this summer, but they moved on from him to other targets.

Tsimikas still has two years left on his current deal at the Reds and will be looking closely to see what offers arrive on his table between now and the closure of the transfer window this summer.

If he stays at Liverpool beyond 1st September, then he faces limited game time until his next chance to move, in the January transfer window.

